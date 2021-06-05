Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

