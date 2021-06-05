Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $265,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

