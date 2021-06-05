Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 25,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,149,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $49.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

