9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $192.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.71. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $195.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

