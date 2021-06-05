9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.48 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

