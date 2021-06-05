9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE opened at $356.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

