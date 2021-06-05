Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 127,084 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.