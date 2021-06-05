Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells 127,084 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

