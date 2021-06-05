AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald Sells 30,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,697,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMC opened at $47.91 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

