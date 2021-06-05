Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,888,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 156.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $207.38.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

