Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,888,900.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 156.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $207.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
