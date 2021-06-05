Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 100,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88.

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Talos Energy by 198.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

