Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
TSE:FRX opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.08. The company has a market cap of C$234.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.06.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
