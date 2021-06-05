Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,210 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $43,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,404 shares of company stock worth $28,975,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $482.30 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.70 and a 12-month high of $490.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

