Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

