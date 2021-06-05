Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.46 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

