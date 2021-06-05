Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

