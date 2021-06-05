Pitcairn Co. Acquires 109 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

