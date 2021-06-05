Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

NYSE BXP opened at $120.27 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

