Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.05.

Humana stock opened at $426.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.01. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

