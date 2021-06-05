Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,037,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 869,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,465,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

