Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,437.13 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

