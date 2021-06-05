Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $24,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

