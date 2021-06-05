GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

