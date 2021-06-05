Comparing Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and First Busey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.27 $31.33 million $2.41 9.81 First Busey $444.86 million 3.32 $100.34 million $1.98 13.73

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 27.00% 13.39% 1.22% First Busey 28.12% 10.45% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Busey has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Financial Group and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Busey has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Busey beats Summit Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 43 banking offices. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset and investment management; professional farm management; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. The company has 53 banking centers in Illinois; 10 in Missouri; 4 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

