Analyzing Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) and The Competition

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1112 4420 9750 185 2.58

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.86%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -$36.91 million -1.49 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.85

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

