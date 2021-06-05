Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Cap Reaches $4.49 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $274,710.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00551269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,148,657 coins and its circulating supply is 77,611,902 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

