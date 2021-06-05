Analysts Expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaccinex.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Vaccinex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

