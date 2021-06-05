Comparing Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) and Its Peers

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Plus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53% Plus Therapeutics Competitors -666.98% -91.73% -17.81%

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 -$8.24 million -1.46 Plus Therapeutics Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 70.69

Plus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics Competitors 895 3820 7033 187 2.55

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics competitors beat Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

