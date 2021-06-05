Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.90. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

