Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.86. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1,092,975 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $365.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 297.92% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tuniu during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

