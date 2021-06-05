Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.