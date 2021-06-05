Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $393.39

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.39 ($5.14) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36). Restore shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 33,186 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £545.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,987.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.94.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

