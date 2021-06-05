Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Sells $24,250.00 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $24,250.00.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $24,300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $22,250.00.

NYSE PING opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.