Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells $11,741.76 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $11,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Dawn Mattoon sold 234 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $13,539.24.

On Thursday, April 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 215 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $13,441.80.

Quanterix stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,130,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.