Christopher William Degnan Sells 25,563 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at $26,956,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74.

On Thursday, April 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $6,020,853.39.

On Monday, March 8th, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41.

SNOW stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.37. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion and a PE ratio of -63.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.