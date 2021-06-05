Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Sells $3,683,598.12 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

