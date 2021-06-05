Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 185,292 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68.

Funko stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

