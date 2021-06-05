Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00.

On Monday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $84.17 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 361.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

