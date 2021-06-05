Binance USD Trading Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion and approximately $5.33 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00077958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.42 or 0.01031466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,704.50 or 0.10151194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00096450 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,532,200,141 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

