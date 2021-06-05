ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,274.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00464715 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013876 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

