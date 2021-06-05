Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

