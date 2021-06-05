EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.41% of Tilly’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,812 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last ninety days. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.34 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

