EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,303 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.41.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

