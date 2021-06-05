Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 873 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $161.37 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

