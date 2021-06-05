Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW opened at $135.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.