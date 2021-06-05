Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.92 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.