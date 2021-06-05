SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

XBI stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

