Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,083,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 208,514 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

