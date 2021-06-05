Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $90.45 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

