Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $105,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.