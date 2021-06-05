MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,881,386.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 773,779 shares of company stock valued at $57,286,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

